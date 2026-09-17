Central Bank, government efforts to curb inflation yielding results — Putin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Joint efforts by the Central Bank and the Russian government to lower inflation are paying off, as consumer price growth remains under control and continues to decelerate, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting on economic issues, the head of state noted that Russia's annual inflation slowed to 6.2% as of September 14, marking a significant drop compared to the same period last year.

"In other words, the efforts being made by both the Central Bank and the government of the Russian Federation in this area are clearly yielding results," Putin explained.