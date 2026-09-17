MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime portrays slain militants of the Azov nationalist battalion (designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) as allegedly killed civilians in Bucha, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"That was an absolute falsification, and now we already have irrefutable evidence, breaking it down into details. I mean, they presented Ukrainian servicemen, mostly, as we can now see, extremists from the terrorist Azov nationalist battalion, as civilians," she said at a news conference hosted by TASS on the presentation of a report by the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, which has exposed the falsification of events in Bucha.

They "got the names and surnames mixed up and committed a crime not only by plotting and carrying out the provocation, but also by sending the world down a false trail," the diplomat argued.

On March 30, 2022, Russia, as a sign of goodwill amid negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, withdrew from the area around Kiev, including from the town of Bucha. On March 31, this was confirmed on camera by the head of the local administration. A few days later, Western television broadcast footage showing -- in contrast to an earlier recording -- that the bodies of people who had allegedly been murdered were lying in the streets. In Russia, a criminal case was opened over the provocation involving the spread of deliberately false information about the Russian army.