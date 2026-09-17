Russia declares late opposition activist’s daughter internationally wanted

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Zhanna Nemtsova, the daughter of late opposition activist Boris Nemtsov, who is accused of being a member of an undesirable organization, has been put on Russia's international wanted list, a law enforcement officer told TASS.

On July 31, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant in absentia for Nemtsova on charges of arranging the operation of an organization deemed as undesirable in Russia.

At a hearing on Thursday, the Moscow City Court upheld that decision as it also denied the appeals filed by Nemtsova’s lawyers, the Russian capital’s highest judicial body told TASS.

Nemtsova is co-founder and head of the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, a non-profit organization in Germany’s Bonn that runs projects in education, culture and research. In 2024, it was designated as undesirable in Russia. She is currently living abroad.