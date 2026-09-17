MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. A report on the falsification of events in Bucha will be submitted to the Russian law enforcement agencies, international courts, and organizations, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"These materials must, of course, be submitted to the law enforcement agencies. We are doing this work and will continue to do so. We will be sounding the alarm. We will involve everyone: global public figures, various legal structures of international organizations, and those who work with public figures," she said at a press conference at TASS, dedicated to the presentation of a report by the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, which exposes the falsification of the events in Bucha.

On March 30, 2022, Russia, as a sign of goodwill amid negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, withdrew from the area around Kiev, including from the town of Bucha. On March 31, this was confirmed on camera by the head of the local administration. A few days later, Western television broadcast footage showing - in contrast to an earlier recording - that the bodies of people who had allegedly been murdered were lying in the streets. In Russia, a criminal case was opened over the provocation involving the spread of deliberately false information about the Russian army.