Russia's annual inflation slows to 6.2% as of September 14 — Putin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia's annual inflation is steadily decelerating, hitting 6.2% as of September 14, which marks a significant drop compared to last year's figures, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting on economic issues, the head of state noted that consumer price growth has been on a downward trend since the second quarter of last year.

"As of September 14, inflation stood at 6.2%, which is noticeably lower than last year's level," Putin said.

"Let me also recall that at the end of the first quarter of 2025, inflation was still in the double digits at 10.3%," he added.