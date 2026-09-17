German chancellor says unconditional transatlantic friendship may be over

BERLIN, September 17. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said relations between Berlin and Washington are undergoing fundamental changes.

Speaking at a campaign event organized by the Berlin branch of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Merz said the era of "unconditional transatlantic friendship" is likely over for a long time. "On the other side of the Atlantic, we are witnessing a change in political stance, including a shift in how the transatlantic alliance is viewed, which we perhaps could not have imagined," DPA quoted the chancellor as saying.

At the same time, Merz stressed that Germany should seize the opportunity now emerging. "It is long overdue for us to take greater responsibility for ourselves," he said, pointing in particular to the federal government's sharp increase in defense spending.

Merz's criticism of Washington over the conflict surrounding Iran has strained his relations with US President Donald Trump. Tariff disputes have added to the tensions. Merz earlier canceled a planned visit to New York next week, where he was expected to attend events during the UN General Assembly high-level week. A German government source told TASS that the trip was canceled because the chancellor needed to remain in Berlin.