RABAT, September 17. /TASS/. The United States forces stationed in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan have begun dismantling their air defense systems ahead of the final withdrawal of the international coalition troops scheduled for the end of September, according to the Al Hadath television channel.

"US troops began dismantling and relocating their air defense systems from their positions in Iraqi Kurdistan," the channel quoted sources as saying.

It said that US forces have "begun withdrawing heavy military equipment from the autonomous region" in northern Iraq.

"Every day the international coalition withdraws at least one column of military equipment from Iraqi territory," a source said.

At the end of January, the international coalition led by the United States withdrew all units and military advisers from the bases on the federal territory of Iraq with the exception of Iraqi Kurdistan.

On July 9, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said that the international coalition contingent would complete its duties in Iraq on September 30, 2026. In mid·July, US President Donald Trump told al·Zaidi that "the deployment of American troops in Iraq is no longer required."