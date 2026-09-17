WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. The US administration is ready to authorize the transfer to Ukraine of ten MIM-104E GEM-T guided interceptor missiles, currently in Germany, for the US Patriot air defense missile system, at a cost of $29.6 million, according to a notification from the Department of State published in the Congressional Record.

The document noted that the deal involves transferring ten MIM-104E GEM-T Patriot interceptors to Ukraine that were previously received by Germany. According to the terms of such agreements, a country that purchases US weapons cannot transfer them to a third party without Washington’s consent. "This transfer is consistent with US security assistance objectives. The United States government is prepared to authorize this transfer, having taken into account political, military, economic, human rights, and arms control considerations," the notification said. The State Department listed two reasons for the deal: "Ukraine seeks to acquire these systems to bolster its air defense capability against ongoing Russian attacks," and "Ukraine already possesses munitions of the same type."

At the end of last week, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington and Kiev had discussed the possibility of transferring a license to Ukraine to produce obsolete Patriot interceptors. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the West's transfer of weapons to Kiev and its contribution to the training of Ukrainian servicemen only prolongs the conflict and does not change the situation on the battlefield.