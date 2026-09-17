Iran summons German ambassador over alleged interference in domestic affairs

TEHRAN, September 17. /TASS/. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned German Ambassador to Tehran Axel Dittmann over what it called "inappropriate statements" by German officials and the diplomatic mission’s interference in the country’s domestic affairs, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said. The protest was delivered to the diplomat by Alireza Yousefi, the ministry’s director-general for Western Europe.

During the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Ministry official rejected what he called unfounded statements by German chancellor Friedrich Merz concerning Tehran and strongly protested Berlin’s "unfounded and destructive approach" to regional developments. The Iranian side stressed the need for Germany’s leadership to immediately review and correct its current political course.

Yousefi also criticized Germany’s military and political support for Israel, saying that the peoples of the region consider the German authorities complicit in crimes against the Palestinian people. The German ambassador assured him that he would convey the protest to his government, according to the statement.