{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Iran summons German ambassador over alleged interference in domestic affairs

During the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Ministry official rejected what he called unfounded statements by German chancellor Friedrich Merz concerning Tehran and strongly protested Berlin’s "unfounded and destructive approach" to regional developments

TEHRAN, September 17. /TASS/. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned German Ambassador to Tehran Axel Dittmann over what it called "inappropriate statements" by German officials and the diplomatic mission’s interference in the country’s domestic affairs, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said. The protest was delivered to the diplomat by Alireza Yousefi, the ministry’s director-general for Western Europe.

During the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Ministry official rejected what he called unfounded statements by German chancellor Friedrich Merz concerning Tehran and strongly protested Berlin’s "unfounded and destructive approach" to regional developments. The Iranian side stressed the need for Germany’s leadership to immediately review and correct its current political course.

Yousefi also criticized Germany’s military and political support for Israel, saying that the peoples of the region consider the German authorities complicit in crimes against the Palestinian people. The German ambassador assured him that he would convey the protest to his government, according to the statement.

Iran’s UN mission objects to US designation for IAEA Board membership
According to the Iranian delegation, having the United States on the global nuclear body’s Board "would create a structural conflict of interest," undermine its neutrality, and further erode confidence in the IAEA itself
Read more
NATO already concerned by Von der Leyen’s security initiatives — Politico
NATO diplomats told the newspaper that "the allies were not formally briefed by the EU" on the proposal
Read more
Kiev troops attack DPR territory 17 times in past day, one killed
Seven people were wounded
Read more
Canada formally applies to join northern Europe’s military initiative
The prime ministers of Canada and the UK also agreed during their meeting to deepen cooperation on frontier technologies, including development and use of AI
Read more
Russia opposes offering any respite for Ukrainian troops — diplomat
"Russia will push for achieving sustainable peace," Yulia Zhdanova said
Read more
Russia hopes Europe has taken notice of warning about 'other, very short war' — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat pointed to the fact that it was Europe that was regularly voicing claims about its preparations for a possible war
Read more
About 98% of Russia’s trade with SCO worth $400 bln conducted in national currencies
Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said that Russia is actively working on shifting to settlements in national currencies
Read more
Russia viewed positively by 95% of participants in International Festival of Youth
According to Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration and chairman of the festival’s organizing committee, almost 70% speak about their attitude in excellent terms
Read more
Window of opportunity for modernizing US army closing — Pentagon
General Dan Caine called on the US military-industrial complex to "move faster," "to deliver quality weapons" on time and at lower costs
Read more
Crew-13 mission comprising Russian cosmonaut Teteryatnikov due in early October — NASA
The launch was initially scheduled for September 12 but was postponed to address an oxidizer leak in the Dragon spacecraft’s propulsion system
Read more
Russia’s top diplomat urges caution toward any agreement with West
The West has shown it can break any deals, Sergey Lavrov noted
Read more
Russia does not advocate expelling anyone from UN Security Council — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the current composition of the UN Security Council no longer fully reflects today’s geopolitical realities
Read more
Russian MFA recalls British media orchestrating Bucha falsification
Maria Zakharova noted that Britain was "the leader of the band" of conspirators needing to disrupt the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul and the agreements reached by the parties
Read more
Moscow sees no changes in EU’s approach to Ukrainian conflict settlement — diplomat
Yulia Zhdanova added that the continuing hostilities by the Kiev regime that are backed by its European allies take place in parallel with the intensification of military activities near Russia’s borders
Read more
EAEU, SCO sign cooperation plan for 2027-2030
The document stipulates implementing a number of joint projects involving business councils of these associations, organizing events in areas such as the agro-industrial complex, food security, and customs regulation
Read more
Houthis report intercepting two Saudi F-15 fighter jets
The two war planes "were targeted with several locally-made anti-aircraft missiles" as they departed from the Khamis Mushait Air Base and "were forced to retreat immediately," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said
Read more
Britain is pushing for air defense coalition to deploy NATO contingent in Ukraine — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, similar coalitions have been formed in the past – the "coalition of the willing" as a key platform and the F-16 coalition
Read more
Istanbul submits documents to ICC over Ukrainian attack on Turkish ship in Black Sea
HaberDenizde reported that the filing will undergo a preliminary review by the relevant ICC bodies, which will then decide whether to open a formal investigation into the case
Read more
Most mercenaries go to Ukraine only for money — former SBU officer
There are practically no ideological Russophobes left among the mercenaries, Vasily Prozorov said
Read more
Russia says UN secretary-general involved in plot to blame Moscow for Bucha provocation
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated firmly that this constitutes a "violation of the principle of neutrality, which is fundamental for the chief administrative officer of the United Nations
Read more
US orbital weapon becomes part of arsenal against Russian, Chinese satellites — Bloomberg
The report says the information that the US Air Force now has a weapon in space has stirred numerous speculations about its capabilities
Read more
Putin delivers traditional televised address ahead of parliamentary elections
This marks the third time since 2000 that the Russian leader has addressed the nation prior to State Duma elections
Read more
NATO intelligence services find evidence linking Kiev to Leipzig incident — Russian SVR
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service noted that "many in the West are merely pretending to believe the German leadership"
Read more
Russia’s chief election official to report on readiness for parliamentary vote
Ella Pamfilova said there is no shortage of threats to the successful holding of the elections
Read more
China ready to defend Iran's legitimate rights — Chinese foreign minister
Wang Yi said that Beijing is also ready to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with the Iranian side
Read more
British national eliminated in Russia’s special mil-op zone in Ukraine — top brass
The sources said that three more Ukrainian officers have been killed as well, including a senior lieutenant of the National Guard of Ukraine
Read more
UN can offer negotiation platform to Iran, US, but they have to want it — body's chief
Resolving the Middle East crisis without dialogue would be impossible, Antonio Guterres emphasized
Read more
Russian forces strike metallurgical enterprises, Ukraine’s energy facilities
The Russian army also hit Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Kallas only acts as mouthpiece for EU’s hatred toward Russia, diplomat says
Commenting on the EU diplomacy chief accusing Russia of allegedly being behind the incident with a Warsaw-bound passenger train from Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was no use saying anything at all to the EU’s chief diplomat
Read more
Turkey condemns Houthi attack on Mecca, calls for strikes on Saudi Arabia to stop
Ankara also said that such attacks pose a security threat to the entire region and called for their immediate cessation
Read more
SCO observers sure Duma elections to be conducted successfully — Russian Foreign Ministry
They confirmed their readiness to carry out the monitoring procedure based on the principles of openness, transparency, and impartiality
Read more
Vatican calls for establishing channel of dialogue with Moscow
Cardinal Pietro Parolin stressed that Russia should not be isolated
Read more
Zelensky appoints Ukraine’s acting prosecutor general
The nation remained unaware for several days as to who was performing the duties of prosecutor general after Ruslan Kravchenko was dismissed
Read more
Western unreliability, military contingents in Ukraine: Lavrov’s statements
Russia has never rejected talks on Ukraine and is prepared to hold them in either bilateral or trilateral formats, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Ukraine becomes bankrupt country, has no reserves to recover — Russian senator
According to Alexander Voloshin, Ukraine subsists solely on external cash injections
Read more
West actively prepares for war against Russia, spreads myth of Russian threat — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minster added that Western countries accuse Moscow of undermining European values
Read more
Fire breaks out at oil refinery near Yaroslavl after drone attack
Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said that no deaths or injuries were reported
Read more
Von der Leyen, Kallas constitute Europe’s biggest catastrophe — MEP
"They have turned the European Union into a Nazi war machine," Lubos Blaha said
Read more
Russian stocks close in the red on Wednesday
The MOEX Index fell by 2.03% to 2,289.73 points, while the RTS Index lost 1.95% to 856.94 points
Read more
UK confirms death of British major in traffic incident in Ukraine
The British Ministry of Defense reported that Major Wilks died away from the front lines
Read more
Ukrainian attacks leave civilian killed, 7 others injured in DPR over past day — leader
Denis Pushilin reported that 11 houses were damaged from actions by the Ukrainian army
Read more
Kremlin comments on US 'sanctions from hell,' their impact on Ukrainian settlement
The Kremlin is monitoring how the situation around the bill passed by the House of Representatives on US "sanctions from hell" on Russian oil and gas exports last night will unfold
Read more
North Korea to remain nuclear power that resists enemy — deputy defense minister
Kim Kang Il said North Korea will "firmly defend peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region"
Read more
UK chief of Defense Staff says Russia noticeably boosted its military might
Richard Knighton added that the global security situation is "getting more dangerous"
Read more
Rutte says Trump gives NATO much-needed 'shot of adrenaline' with spending pressure
According to the Secretary General, against this backdrop, European countries have felt "a newfound determination" to provide the resources, forces, and capabilities necessary for NATO and to enhance the alliance’s combat readiness
Read more
Some forces in Europe ready to hear Russia out on issue of mercenaries in Ukraine — envoy
"It is possible to get through," Rodion Miroshnik noted
Read more
NATO rehearsing scenarios for blockading Kaliningrad, isolating St. Petersburg — MFA
According to Yulia Zhdanova, NATO’s drive to escalate tensions around the Kaliningrad Region was confirmed the previous day by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who called on the alliance to step up exercises near the Russian region’s border
Read more
Ukraine loses about 1,260 troops in special military op zone in past day — top brass
The Russian army struck three dry cargo ships and a ferry used to deliver military cargo to Ukrainian troops in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Trump plans to hold meeting on Iran on UN General Assembly sidelines — Axios
The report says the meeting is expected "to focus on US ideas for a postwar strategy"
Read more
Era of US global dominance over — media
According to Payson O’Brien, America’s military strength, global network of bases and logistics systems, and military and diplomatic partnerships around the world proved insufficient to defeat Iran
Read more
IN BRIEF: Top Russian diplomat on West preparing for war, Moscow’s response to challenges
Europe’s support for the Nazi regime in Kiev is a disgrace, Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Oil refinery fire in Yaroslavl Region, 641 drones: aftermath of attack on Russian regions
An electrical substation was damaged by falling debris, causing power outages in four districts of Rostov-on-Don
Read more
US may stop trade with EU if Canada becomes associated member — Trump
The US president said the response will depend on whether he thinks "it’s a hostile act"
Read more
Special court for Kosovo sentences former president to 25 years in prison
The Kosovo war crimes tribunal in the Hague found former president Hashim Thaci guilty of committing war crime
Read more
Thousands of children, youth become casualties of Ukrainian aggression in DPR — senator
In total, around 22,000 civilians in the region have been killed or injured by Ukrainian aggression since the start of the special military operation
Read more
Trump threatens to cut trade ties with Europe after interest rate hike
The US president said that Washington is carrying European nations with a $200 billion trade deficit
Read more
US Congress passes bill to toughen sanctions against Russia
262 members of the House of Representatives voted in favor, while 159 were against
Read more
Trump believes Iran seeks deal with US but not yet ready for it
The US president reiterated his forecast that the conflict will end after the midterm elections to the US Congress due in November, adding that he also sees a possibility of an earlier solution
Read more
Press review: EU chief calls for arming bloc and Middle East conflict hits global economy
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 17th
Read more
Russian forces strike metallurgical, energy facilities in Kiev, Zaporozhye, Odessa Region
The Russian military also struck vessels supporting the Ukrainian army
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft lifts off from Baikonur
According to Roscosmos, the spacecraft is scheduled to approach and dock with the Poisk module of the International Space Station’s Russian segment on September 19
Read more
France not at war with Russia, but not at peace with it either — French Foreign Ministry
Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reiterated his previous statement that France is facing disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks allegedly linked to Russia
Read more
Kiev loses some 1,300 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
The Russian Armed Forces thwarted a Ukrainian military group’s attempt to break out of the encirclement near Gogino in the Kharkov Region, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian tanks outperform Western counterparts in all conditions — Russian soldier
The senior armored group instructor from the Russian Battlegroup South said that Russian tanks perform more effectively in freezing temperatures and demonstrate high off-road mobility
Read more
Japanese government tenders technical resignation before reshuffle
The composition of the new cabinet is to be announced in the coming hours
Read more
Western professionals flee Kiev army, untrained mercenaries fill this niche — Russian MFA
Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large, said that professionals decided to flee because they realized it was "by no means a safari-like adventure"
Read more
Russia immediately declared in 2022 that events in Bucha were provocation — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that after the falsification, Bucha became a "place of pilgrimage" for Western leaders, heads of international organizations and Western journalists
Read more
Serbia ready to host Ukraine talks, though idea was never considered — Vucic
Serbia's president added that, in his opinion, an Arab country would be selected for hosting talks
Read more
Russia sees enormous potential for linking transport corridors of EAEU, SCO — envoy
Among priorities in aligning logistics projects, Igor Morgulov mentioned the integration of information infrastructure and the adoption of unified standards for electronic trade documentation
Read more
Iran, Oman agree on plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz — top diplomat
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran believes that the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran remains in force
Read more
Russia tries to inform countries whose citizens fighting as mercenaries in Ukraine — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik said that some states had approached Russia with requests to be informed if there is information about foreign mercenaries coming from the respective countries
Read more
Dialogue with Afghanistan should be free from pressure, blackmail — Russia’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that "a trust-based dialogue with the authorities" is part of Russia's approach
Read more
Tribunal says has evidence Ukraine deliberately killed own citizens
Chairman Maxim Grigoryev added that in this respect Ukraine had "surpassed" Hitler and Goebbels
Read more
Kiev authorities lost control over Ukrainian security forces — underground resistance
According to the source, citizens "can only watch as the agencies figure out who’s in charge"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about incident with Russian warship, Danish Air Force helicopter
TASS has compiled the main information available so far
Read more
France cannot afford funding Ukraine because of financial situation — Le Pen
Head of the National Rally party’s parliamentary faction added she believes that her country’s "historic role" is to "create conditions that facilitate peace"
Read more
Pacific fleet’s Ufa submarine fires Kalibr missiles during drills
The launches were made from the Sea of Japan
Read more
NATO member states plot aggression against Russia by 2029/2030 — diplomat
"Europe makes no secret of the fact that it is modernizing the airport network, logistics, railway crossings and bridges as well as their integration into the so-called military Schengen system that is subordinated to a long-term military confrontation with Russia," Yulia Zhdanova said
Read more
Every vote matters: Putin’s address to Russians ahead of elections
By participating in the elections, Russians commit a responsible civic act and contribute to making the country stronger, the Russian president said
Read more
NATO recon aircraft flying over Poland parallel to Kaliningrad Region border
The source noted that while the aircraft typically operates in the Baltic region and can circle the Russian territory, its Thursday’s flight path is quite rare
Read more
Russia’s Su-57E fighter demonstrates exceptional flight range with internal tanks — Rostec
The state corporation noted that the flight was completed with a single stopover, after which the aircraft still had enough fuel for another 1,000 km
Read more
Top Russian security official comments on Western plans in South Caucasus, Armenia crisis
Sergey Shoigu noted that Western countries are only out to tap the resources of the South Caucasus
Read more
Russia’s victory forged both on battlefield and in rear — Putin
"It is being brought closer by everyone who works honestly for the Motherland and understands their responsibility for its future," the Russian leader said
Read more
Syrian Army General Staff chief meets with Russian military personnel at Hmeimim airbase
On August 9, Moscow and Damascus signed a memorandum of understanding under which Russia’s military facilities – the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia and the naval logistics support facility in Tartus – are to be transformed into joint military training centers
Read more
Two Moscow-bound drones taken down by Russian air defenses
First responders are working in the area where fragments crashed, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
Czech prime minister urges Europe to work toward peace in Ukraine
Andrej Babis aded that European leaders are doing nothing to resolve the conflict
Read more
Germany preparing for potential conflict with Russia — head of delegation in Vienna
According to Yulia Zhdanova, NATO strategists envision Germany as a key NATO and EU logistics hub for moving as many as 800,000 troops
Read more
Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region leave six people injured
According to the regional crisis management center, a man was injured in the village of Rzhevka in the Shebekinsky District when a drone attacked a passenger car
Read more
North Korea’s nuclear status is irreversible — politician
Kim Yo Jong said that denuclearization demands will have no effect on Pyongyang’s plans to defend its national interests
Read more
Russia presents its latest Kub-10ME munition at AAD expo in South Africa
The product is on display at the joint exhibition of the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport
Read more
Bears kill ten people in Russia since start of year
A bear attacked a man in the village of Khurtaga in the Shukhalan locality of the Buryatia Region on September 7
Read more
Situation in Reznikovka encirclement is at stalemate for Ukrainian forces — expert
Andrey Marochko said the Ukrainian military command is giving its personnel false information
Read more
Russian defense industry’s technological progress indisputable — media
The news outlet highlighted new high-speed models of Russia’s Geran drones, noting that Kiev is having a difficult time dealing with them
Read more
US wants Germany to confront Russia, while Washington focuses on China, Iran — expert
Sevim Dagdelen, a foreign policy expert for the BSW party, said that "while the United States itself is at times willing to engage in dialogue with Moscow," Berlin is announcing plans to create Europe’s strongest army within a few years
Read more
India to take necessary measures following US adoption of Russia-Iran sanctions act — MFA
According to the statement, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security
Read more
US, allies boost potential for nuclear war — North Korea’s deputy defense minister
Kim Kang Il made this statement during the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on security
Read more
Russian companies in talks with Japan, S. Korea on resuming direct flights — diplomat
Andrey Rudenko called the negotiations "difficult and complex"
Read more
Russia to find ways to respond to security challenges — Lavrov
"Whereas the responsibility for the consequences of reckless anti-Russian actions will be held by their initiators, of course," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Trump hopes war with Iran about to end
The US president says that the Iranian side had expressed a desire to strike a peace deal
Read more
Shoigu calls treatment of Russian-backed businesses in Armenia a 'hostile takeover'
The Russian Security Council secretary emphasized that an unfriendly line and blatant "double standards" are clear
Read more