GENICHESK, September 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has been creating "myths built on blood" since 2014. The fabrication of events in Bucha in 2022 was far from the first instance of this tactic being used, Alexander Fomin, a member of the Kherson Regional Duma, told TASS.

On September 17, a report by the International Public Tribunal on Crimes by Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, which exposes the fabrication of events in Bucha, was presented at the TASS press center. During a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the Kiev regime disguised the bodies of eliminated militants from the Azov nationalist battalion (an organization designated as terrorist and banned in Russia) and members of the territorial defense forces as civilians allegedly killed in Bucha.

"The Kiev regime has been creating myths built on blood since 2014, when, during the 'Euromaidan' protests, they disguised killed militants and homeless people who had died of the cold as peaceful protesters. At that time, they tried their utmost to bring the death toll up to one hundred and then actively renamed city streets in honor of what they called the 'Heavenly Hundred.' That was done to perpetuate the myth of allegedly killed peaceful protesters and their heroic deed. The Bucha incident follows a similar pattern," Fomin stated.

On the Bucha provocation

On March 30, 2022, in a gesture of goodwill amidst negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, the Russian Armed Forces withdrew from the area around Kiev, including Bucha. On March 31, the head of the local administration confirmed this on camera. A few days later, Western television broadcast footage showing - in contrast to earlier videos - bodies lying on the streets, alleging those people had been killed by Russian soldiers. In Russia, a criminal case has been opened regarding this provocation, specifically concerning the dissemination of knowingly false information about its armed forces.