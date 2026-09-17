New US sanctions bill puts Russia's trade partners in crosshairs — RSPP deputy head

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The newly proposed US bill tightening sanctions on Russia seeks primarily to make life difficult for Moscow's trading partners, Alexander Murychev, Vice President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), told RBC TV.

"The main concern here isn't direct bans on Russian companies, but rather the pressure on our partners," Murychev said. "Secondary tariffs of up to 100% strike a blow not at us directly, but at those who work with us--the Chinese, the Indians, and even Europeans still buying our oil and gas. They will face a tough situation and will naturally seek ways to minimize risks."

Despite the threat, Murychev noted that Russian businesses have already adapted to ongoing restrictions.

"We are taking this in stride. There are already so many restrictions against our businesses that one more document is unlikely to radically change the landscape on its own," he pointed out.

According to Murychev, while adjusting logistics, payment systems, and partner relations will be "troublesome, costly, and time-consuming," Russian companies possess the necessary experience. "We will look for new options and negotiate with those willing to work with us," he assured.

"And yet, Donald Trump is a pragmatic president and will likely think twice before unleashing new trade tariffs against China and India. However, relying solely on that would be overly naive," the RSPP vice president concluded.

On bill toughening sanctions against Russia

Overnight on September 17, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump for his signature. Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled chamber voted 262 to 159 in favor of the measure, which the Senate had previously approved on August 7. Having cleared both houses of Congress, the bill now awaits the president's final approval to become law.

The legislation was primarily authored by US Senator Lindsey Graham (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), who passed away on July 11. It mandates primary and secondary restrictions targeting Russia's top political and military leadership, as well as state-owned companies. Crucially, the bill authorizes the US to levy secondary tariffs of up to 100% against nations that remain major buyers of Russian oil and gas. Additionally, the package includes provisions to further toughen existing U.S. sanctions against Iran.