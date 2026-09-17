Slovak PM announces plans to visit Ukraine on Friday

BRATISLAVA, September 17. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced a trip to Ukraine on September 18 in a video posted on his page on Facebook (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"I hope that when I come from Ukraine tomorrow night I will not be as skeptical as I am now," the Slovak head of government said.

Fico shared that his visit will last several hours after which he will return home on Friday night, without elaborating.