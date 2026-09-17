Cardinal Zuppi reports preparations for visit to Moscow in late September

VATICAN, September 17. /TASS/. Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s special envoy for Ukraine and the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, has announced his intention to visit Moscow in late September.

"We are working [on the preparations]. I hope to visit Moscow and continue working along the humanitarian path," he said.

The envoy specified that the agenda is yet to be determined. In late August, Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher visited the Russian capital and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.