Russia’s grain harvest to reach 100 mln metric tons in coming days

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest since the beginning of 2026 will reach 100 mln metric tons in the next few days, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut told Izvestia.

"So far, harvesting is proceeding at a good pace. I think that in the next few days we will reach 100 mln metric tons. This will effectively cover all of our domestic food needs for grain," Lut said.

She noted that the volume harvested this year is higher than last year.

The minister stressed that Russian farmers are being given priority in fuel supplies. "The Energy Ministry is directly handling issues concerning our farmers. It is clear that terrorist attacks can cause certain imbalances in some regions, but the Energy Ministry and the major companies are now reallocating resources very quickly," the agriculture minister added.