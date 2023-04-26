Investigators probe into crimes of French mercenaries who killed Russian prisoners of war

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee is probing into the crimes of French mercenaries who shot and killed Russian prisoners of war, the agency’s press service reported on Wednesday.

According to the investigators, the French mercenaries took part in the hostilities on the side of Ukraine as part of the Azov nationalist battalion (outlawed in Russia) and the Ukrainian armed forces’ 92th brigade. One of them published photos of the execution of three Russian prisoners of war, who were shot dead by the mercenaries.

"Russia’s Investigative Committee will establish all the circumstances of what has happened to hold accountable all those responsible for committing this crime," the press service said.