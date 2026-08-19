Trump leaves open possibility of US-Iran talks resuming

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the United States could resume negotiations with Iran sooner or later.

"Maybe at some point, but right now the situation is so good," Trump said when asked about the possibility of talks with Tehran restarting.

He repeated that "Iran cannot have nuclear weapons" and reiterated that the United States has complete control over the Strait of Hormuz.

On August 18, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the United States was neither holding nor planning talks with Iran.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran overnight into July 8, accusing Tehran of violating agreements concerning the Strait of Hormuz. On August 2, Trump said that he had agreed to call off a planned major strike on Iran in order to reach a deal with the Islamic republic. According to him, Tehran and Arab capitals had asked the United States to refrain from an attack because the parties had agreed on the outlines of a future agreement.