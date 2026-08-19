Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft arrives in Serbia to help fight major wildfires

NIS, /Serbia/, August 19. /TASS/. An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has arrived in the Serbian city of Nis to assist in fighting wildfires raging across the country, a TASS correspondent reported.

The aircraft landed at Nis airport. It carries a water-dropping device specially designed for use on the Il-76. It can drop up to 42 tons of water on the most intense fire zones, covering an area measuring up to 700 by 65 meters. This capability has earned the Il-76 the nickname "fire bomber."

Serbia is facing a difficult wildfire situation, which prompted local authorities to request assistance from Moscow. Nis is home to the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center.