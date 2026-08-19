Russia has begun importing fuel to boost domestic supplies — Novak

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia has already begun importing fuel to boost supplies on the domestic market. The authorities have also adopted regulations allowing the production of fuel meeting lower environmental standards - Euro 2, Euro 3, and Euro 4, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Imports have already begun, and the necessary regulations have been adopted to allow additional production of lower-standard fuel: Euro 2, Euro 3, and Euro 4," Novak said.

Earlier, the Russian government decided to extend the import damper mechanism to diesel fuel, a move intended to provide additional economic incentives for supplying imported diesel to the domestic market if necessary.

On July 30, the Russian government introduced a new temporary ban on exports of gasoline, diesel, and other fuels through January 31, 2027. The measure was adopted to maintain stability on the domestic fuel market. The government also suspended special rules for determining prices in public procurement of motor fuel through the end of 2026. In addition, the government signed a resolution aimed at ensuring that agricultural producers receive the necessary volumes of motor fuel.

Earlier, Novak told TASS that Russia had sufficient fuel supplies to meet domestic demand, but panic buying had driven demand up by around 20-30%. He also noted that government measures to stabilize the fuel market were producing results: restrictions were already being lifted in a number of regions, more gas stations were operating, and lines were getting shorter.