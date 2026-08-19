Western countries on UNSC refuse to compromise on peace, security issues — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 19. /TASS/. A number of UN Security Council members, primarily from Western countries, are refusing to compromise on important peace and security issues, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated.

"We consider it important to draw attention to the refusal of a number of states, primarily those belonging to the Western camp, to seek a compromise on important issues of peace and security. As practice shows, decisions that are not adopted unanimously do not carry the same weight on the ground as consensus resolutions," he said during an open debate in the Security Council.

The Russian diplomat noted that "some delegations completely disregard the [Security] Council’s previously adopted decisions and even attempt to resurrect long-expired resolutions from oblivion without any legal basis for doing so." "It has reached the point where these countries are even willing to sacrifice the effectiveness of the Security Council’s work, including the functioning of its subsidiary bodies, for the sake of their short-sighted political interests," Nebenzya emphasized.