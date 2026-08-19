Ukrainian attack kills one, wounds two civilians in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 19. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack has killed a woman and wounded two other civilians in the Belgorod Region, according to the regional emergency headquarters.

"In the Graivoronsky district, on the Lomnoye-Ivanovskaya Lisitsa highway, an FPV drone struck a passenger car. The woman died on the spot from her injuries. We express our condolences to the deceased’s family. A man, who sustained shrapnel wounds to his back and legs, is being hospitalized at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The car is also damaged," it said in a statement.

It added that a woman was injured on the same route by another drone.

She sustained shrapnel wounds to her shoulder, thigh, and knee joint, and was hospitalized at City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod. The vehicle was also damaged.

Also, five private houses and a garage were damaged in the Graivoronsky District.

Besides, four passenger cars, a commercial facility, and a dacha house were damaged in Shebekino.

In the Valuiki district, a semi-trailer truck caught fire after a drone attack; in the Rakityansky district, infrastructure and a passenger car were damaged; in Belgorod, trucks and passenger cars; in in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, a private house.