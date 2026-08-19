North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong warns Japan of strike in response to possible threat

PYONGYANG, August 19. /TASS/. The DPRK’s military leadership views the deterrence and suppression of threats from Japan as part of its military strategy, Kim Yo Jong, a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Our military leadership has already begun to consider deterring and suppressing the threat from Japan, which is turning into a serious security challenge, or taking even tougher measures as part of its military strategy," she stated.

Kim Yo Jong stated that the DPRK is closely monitoring Japan’s attempts to build up its military capabilities, viewing them as a potential threat and a factor capable of disrupting the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to her, the more seriously Pyongyang perceives the threat of Japan's remilitarization, the more strongly it perceives related facilities as military targets. "If Japan attempts to make a wrong choice, it will face an immediate, devastating strike," Kim Yo Jong stated.

She added that Japan’s military buildup is a "suicidal act," and "adding fuel to the fire."