Trump says pipelines can reduce Hormuz Strait's importance

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz would become far less important than before because of pipeline construction.

Speaking about oil prices, Trump said that despite the US war with Iran, oil is at $84 to $85 a barrel today, in part because large volumes of oil are moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

"People have found other alternatives which they never thought about - Texas, Alaska, Louisiana, and other places [where energy resources are produced]. In addition, a lot of pipelines, record numbers of pipelines are being built, so I think the Hormuz Strait is not going to be quite as important as it was in the past," the US leader told reporters at the White House.