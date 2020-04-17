Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada exceeds 30,000

OTTAWA, April 17. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada has increased to 30,092 in the past day, the country's health ministry reported on Thursday.

Nearly 487,600 people have undergone coronavirus testing in the country. Most coronavirus cases were reported in the provinces of Quebec (15,857), Ontario (8,961) and Alberta (2,158).

The fist coronavirus case was confirmed in Canada on January 15. So far, 1,193 people died from coronavirus-associated illnesses and complications, while around 9,700 people recovered. Coronavirus cases were confirmed in 12 out of 13 Canadian provinces, with the exception of Nunavut.

On April 9, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that according to forecasts, the coronavirus pandemic will peak in Canada at the end of May.

