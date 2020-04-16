Daily life was transformed for hundreds of millions of people as the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed unprecedented lockdowns in cities all over the world. People had to invent new ways of contacting the world using their balconies and windows as means of communication. Take a look at people coping with new reality in this photo gallery.
Life on the balcony: Coronavirus drives people into new reality
A couple sharing lunch on the balcony of their apartment during the coronavirus pandemic, New York, USA© AP Photo/Kathy Willens
The elderly taking gym lessons from their balcony in Kwintsheul, The Netherlands© EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL
A woman and her dog leaning over a balcony with a hanging picture of El Cerro brotherhood's Virgin Mary, after an Easter Holy Week procession was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in Seville, Spain© AP Photo/Laura Leon
French tenor singer Stephane Senechal singing from his apartment window in Paris, France© AP Photo/Francois Mori
A Jewish family praying on their balcony during a lockdown in the costal city of Ashkelon, Israel© AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov
Former philharmonic La Scala cellist Anna Skerleva listening to La Scala philharmonic cellist Marcello Sirotti performing below, at their apartment building in Milan, Italy© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
A boy playing guitar on his balcony in Moscow, Russia© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Two women wearing traditional regional dresses waving from the balcony of their residential building during the first day of the popular Spring Festival, in Murcia, Spain© EPA-EFE/MARCIAL GUILLEN
Residents watching from their balconies South African police and National Defense Forces searching a local bar in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa© AP Photo/Jerome Delay
A Jewish man praying on the balcony of his apartment during a lockdown in Ashkelon, Israel© AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov
A girl waves a Philippine flag beside stuff toys as residents clap and sing from their windows to pay tribute to health workers, essential personnel and security forces during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Cape Town City Ballet senior artist Kristin Wilson is seen training inside her apartment in Cape Town, South Africa© AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht
A man leans out the window on Mulberry Street in New York's Little Italy and bangs together pot lids to show his support for those in the front lines fighting against the coronavirus pandemic in New York, USA© AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
People standing on their balconies during a nationwide confinement to counter the coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Two men speaking together from their balconies during a nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19 in Barcelona, Spain© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
A man rides his bicycle using a roller bike stand in his balcony in Murcia, Spain© EPA-EFE/MARCIAL GUILLEN
