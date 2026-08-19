Tehran virtually halts oil exports to foreign markets — central bank governor

RABAT, August 19. /TASS/. Iran has currently almost completely halted oil exports to foreign markets, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati stated.

"Under the current circumstances, oil exports have practically ceased," the Mehr news agency quoted him as saying. Hemmati added that, in his opinion, "the Central Bank’s planning was correct, which is why Iran now has foreign exchange reserves."

The central bank governor also noted that he assured Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in his letter that "there is no need to worry about supplies of essential goods and medicines because the Central Bank and the government are providing them."