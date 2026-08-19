Rada may change location for safety reasons — agency

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada is considering moving to one of several safer locations in Kiev, deputy Nikita Poturayev said as quoted by UNIAN agency.

"The Verkhovna Rada cannot work in this mode. I think that, in fact, the situation will only get worse. One of the options is to move the parliament’s work to a safer location; such a location exists in Kiev," he said.

Deputy Alexander Dubinsky, who is in pre-trial detention, suggested that the Rada should not be fussy and move to Monaco, where anti-corruption bodies won’t be able to reach the deputies.

"Some prominent deputies and leaders of parliamentary factions will even be able to walk to work," he said on Telegram.

The Rada building is located in the center of Kiev. When an air-raid warning is issued, the deputies suspend the session. On Tuesday, there were 10 air-raid warnings and the Rada session was interrupted twice.