Deflation in Russia stands at 0.02% from August 11 to 17, 2026 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Deflation in Russia amounted to 0.02% from August 11 to 17, 2026, according to data from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat). A week earlier, from August 4 to 10, deflation stood at 0.06%.

Consumer prices in Russia have declined by 0.08% since the beginning of August and risen by 4.67% since the start of the year.

In annual terms, inflation in Russia stood at 6.08% as of August 17, 2026, according to calculations based on average daily data for the current and previous years as of the corresponding dates.