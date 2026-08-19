Cyprus taking precautions against potential threats — news agency

NICOSIA, August 19. /TASS/. For several months now, Cyprus has been taking steps to protect itself against potential threats, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

Commenting on a Financial Times report that the Iranian authorities view Cyprus as a potential target for retaliation in the event of a renewed US offensive against Tehran, "a competent source" said: "We have been taking enhanced precautionary measures for several months now. We are closely monitoring developments." The source added that four Greek Air Force F-16 fighter jets, as well as the Nikiforos Fokas frigate, are currently stationed in Cyprus.

The Financial Times previously reported that Iranian forces assessed striking US military facilities in southeastern Europe if the conflict escalates due to actions initiated by US President Donald Trump. Citing sources close to the Iranian authorities, the newspaper stated that Tehran's potential targets included US facilities in Bulgaria and Cyprus. Earlier, following a July vote by the Bulgarian parliament, Sofia permitted the deployment of American refueling aircraft at an airbase near the Bulgarian village of Bezmer.

For their part, sources at the Cypriot Foreign Ministry told the Cyprus Mail that the Financial Times’ reports are inaccurate, noting that Cypriot diplomats are in contact with the Iranian government and convinced that "Cyprus is not a target." They also noted that similar claims have surfaced before.