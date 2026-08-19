Russian Emergencies Ministry sends aircraft to Serbia at its request to fight wildfires

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has departed for Serbia to assist in fighting wildfires, the ministry's press service said.

"At the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Il-76 aircraft with a crew and an operational group from the Russian Emergencies Ministry has been sent to Serbia to fight wildfires. The Serbian side appealed directly for support, calling on Russia for help amid a critical deterioration of the wildfire situation and a threat to populated areas," the press service said.

Serbia faces an extremely difficult wildfire situation, with fires threatening infrastructure and residents. The Russian aircraft is equipped with specialized firefighting equipment, including water-dropping systems for combating large blazes.

Russia is ready to provide Serbia with necessary support and cooperate closely with the country's relevant services, guided by humanitarian principles and the aim of minimizing the consequences of the disaster, the ministry said. Joint efforts by Russian and Serbian rescue workers will focus on containing wildfires and protecting populated areas and critical infrastructure from the threat of spreading fire.

"Russia remains firmly committed to supporting partners in overcoming the consequences of natural disasters. The deployment of a Russian Emergencies Ministry aviation unit to Serbia clearly demonstrates Moscow's readiness to act to protect people and territories, upholding traditions of international solidarity and mutual assistance," the ministry said.

Earlier, the Russian-Serbian humanitarian center joined efforts to fight large wildfires in Serbia, including in the Deliblato Sands Nature Reserve.