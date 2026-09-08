Russia plans to work with all countries to strengthen global food security — Peskov

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. Moscow pays particular attention to food security and is ready to cooperate with all countries to strengthen it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing for Indian media ahead of the BRICS summit.

"Food security, another very important dimension. Russia has initiated a creation of a grain exchange, or BRICS grain exchange. We are continuing this job, so we're continuing our dialog with all the countries concerned," he said.

"We think that this initiative can contribute to global food security," Peskov added.