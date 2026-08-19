SEVASTOPOL, August 19. /TASS/. The appointment of Yevgeny Khmara as Ukraine's defense minister will lead to tougher mobilization measures and may result in the creation of women's battalions, Russian State Duma lawmaker and retired Major General Leonid Ivlev told TASS.

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Khmara as Ukraine's defense minister on Wednesday. He replaced Mikhail Fyodorov, who was dismissed on July 14. Ukrainian politicians and media linked Fyodorov's dismissal to Vladimir Zelensky's intention to remove a potential rival who enjoys strong support among liberal Western circles.

"Judging by [Khmara's] speech in the Rada, Ukraine should expect a further tightening of mobilization measures, including the possible creation of women's battalions and the increasingly frequent deployment of untrained soldiers to the front. It is no coincidence that protests against this appointment are already planned in Kiev," Ivlev said.

Khmara is an officer of Ukraine's state security agencies. He served, among other positions, in Special Operations Center A of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). According to the Strana news outlet, he organized a number of terrorist acts on Russian territory, including Operation Spiderweb on June 1, 2025, when Russian military airfields were attacked with FPV drones.