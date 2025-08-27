Russia’s gold production down by 1.2% YOY in July — Rosstat

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Gold production in Russia decreased by 1.2% year-on-year in July 2025, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In comparison with June 2025, the production increased by 14.1%.

In total, in January-July 2025, gold production increased by 4.2% year-on-year.

In July, primary aluminum production in July decreased by 1% year-on-year and increased by 4.6% compared to June 2025. In January - July it increased by 2.9% year-on-year.

Rolled steel production in July 2025 decreased by 8% year-on-year to 4.7 million tons (down 3.7% month-on-month). Total rolled product output for January-July was 33.8 million tons (-6.1% year-on-year).

In July. non-alloy steel ingot and semi-finished product output decreased by 1.9% year-on-year and by 1.5% month-on-month to 4.5 million tons. Non-alloy steel output for January-July 2025 was 32.1 million tons (down 2.5% year-on-year).

Pig iron production in July fell by 3.1% year-on-year in July and by 0.9% month-on-month to 4.1 million tons. Over the seven months, pig iron production fell by 0.7% to 29.9 million tons.