West intends to monitor war financing in Ukraine with help of Khmara, expert says

LUGANSK, August 19. /TASS/. Western curators intend to monitor the flow of funds for combat operations with the appointment of new Defense Minister Yevgeny Khmara since at present "the money is being dispersed in different directions," military expert Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS.

According to him, at present the West is monitoring every personnel appointment in Ukraine, including those in the cabinet.

"Both America and Europe are already saying that money simply disappears, dissolves in Ukraine. And they believe that with Khmara’s appointment, they will be able to change the situation, primarily in terms of controlling financial flows that will go directly to the war effort rather than being dispersed across various initiatives," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Khmara as defense minister.