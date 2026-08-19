Ukraine's cabinet initiates suspensions of Sense Bank leaders amid scandal

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers decided to suspend the head of the supervisory board of the state-owned Sense Bank and initiated the suspension of the bank's management board chairman, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky said amid a corruption scandal.

"The government decided to suspend the head of the supervisory board of the state-owned Sense Bank. The government also initiated the suspension of the bank's management board chairman," he wrote on Telegram.

Sense Bank is mentioned in newly released recordings by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.