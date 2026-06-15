EU blacklists journalists, bloggers

BRUSSELS, June 15. /TASS/. The European Union added a number of journalists and bloggers linked to Russia, including the ones cooperating with RT, into the list of anti-Russian sanctions.

According to updated designations, blogger Alexandra Yost known as Sasha meets Russia, blogger Roman Antonovsky, journalist and producer of RT Documentary Olga Kiriy, and other people were covered by restrictions.

The EU also sanctioned writer Igor Maltsev, Editor-in-Chief of the Krymskaya Gazeta news outlet Maria Volkonskaya, TV and radio host Anatoly Kuzichev and blogger Kirill Fyodorov.