LUGANSK, June 15. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine deliberately intensified their strikes on educational facilities in May, prior to the summer break, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik has told TASS.

"In May, the number of deliberate attacks on education sites was seriously increased while the educational process is still under way and the summer break has not yet begun," he said.

Miroshnik also recalled Kiev’s "cynical and deliberate terror attack" on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The attack left 21 students dead, mostly girls.

"Besides, Ukraine delivered strikes on educational facilities in the Zaporozhye Region and other areas of the LPR," the diplomat added.

In all, Ukrainian troops carried over 17,000 attacks on various infrastructure sites on the Russian territory in May.