MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Artyoma in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Artyoma in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,265 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,265 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 235 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 140 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 290 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 330 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 50 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pigarevka, Bruski and Bachevsk in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Varvarovka, Kazachya Lopan, Baranovka and Izbitskoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 235 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Sidorovo, Tatyanovka and Prishib in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Podliman, Novosergeyevka, Nizhnyaya Zhuravka and Shiykovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In Krasny Liman, assault groups of the 25th Army continued advancing in the western direction. Units of the 67th Division advanced in the city’s northwestern part and captured seven Ukrainian army strongholds and started mopping up the area near the combined fodder plant, it said.

"During the last 24-hour period, 35 buildings were liberated in Krasny Liman. Up to 30 militants, two pickup trucks and five ground robotic vehicles were destroyed by strikes," the ministry reported.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including a HMMWV armored vehicle and a MaxxPro armored vehicle of US manufacture, 13 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Druzhkovka, Piskunovka, Slavyansk, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Kramatorsk and Nikolaipolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault groups of the Battlegroup South are conducting active offensive operations and continue destroying Ukrainian troops in the city’s southwestern part, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, over 100 buildings were liberated in Konstantinovka. The enemy lost over 100 troops, three armored vehicles and 18 pickup trucks," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 140 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

"Amid the rapid advance of Battlegroup South units in the settlement of Konstantinovka, the Kiev regime is stepping up the evacuation of key enterprises and institutions from the settlements of Druzhkovka and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In the city of Druzhkovka, preparatory measures for the evacuation of production capacities have begun at the Druzhkovka Machine-Building Enterprise engaged in the repair of the Ukrainian armor, and also at the Druzhkovka Metal Products Plant and the Remschetmash factory that produces electrical equipment," the ministry reported.

"In addition, in the city of Slavyansk, evacuation has been planned for the Slavyansk Machine-Building Enterprise that was engaged in the repair of the Ukrainian army’s military hardware, the Slavyansk Heavy Machine-Building Enterprise (Slavtyazhmash), the Slavyansk Construction Machinery Plant (Betonmash), the Slavyansk Zeus Ceramics Plant that was used for the repair of the Ukrainian army’s armament and military equipment and the State Research High-Voltage Institute, which assembled unmanned aerial vehicles," it specified.

"The scope and urgency of the evacuation of enterprises from the settlements of Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk to western Ukraine evidence the Kiev regime’s preparations for the loss of the entire Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and its quick placement under the control of the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 290 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novovodyanoye, Dobropolye, Svyatogorovka, Lenina, Kucherov Yar, Annovka, Rubezhnoye, Sergeyevka, Raiskoye and Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 290 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 330 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two air assault brigades, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Podgavrilovka, Dibrova and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vasinovka, Novosyolovka and Listovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 330 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Preobrazhenka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, six motor vehicles and five electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV assembly sites over past day

Russian troops struck sites for the storage and assembly of the Ukrainian army’s long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the storage and assembly of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 453 Ukrainian UAVs, two cruise missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 453 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and two Flamingo cruise missiles in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 10 guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Flamingo ground-based cruise missiles and 453 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 162,654 unmanned aerial vehicles, 662 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,785 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,736 multiple rocket launchers, 35,361 field artillery guns and mortars and 64,118 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.