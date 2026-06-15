LUGANSK, June 15. /TASS/. Ukraine attacked Russian civilian objects over 17,000 times in May, Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"In May, the number of strikes on civilian targets increased by more than 3,000 compared to April to 17,041 hits in one month," he said.

According to him, Ukraine "implemented the criminal strategy" of Vladimir Zelensky to strike civilian targets located deep in Russian territory – last month, 38 regions were attacked with Western weapons.