Russia hopes US will not abandon Ukrainian issue — Lavrov

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the United States will make Ukraine peace a priority and not allow Europe to take the lead on the issue, because they don't have a good grasp of the situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I hope that the United States, which has advanced a lot of useful initiatives under President [Donald] Trump, will keep the Ukrainian issue in focus and will not leave it to the Europeans so that they can keep on hatching their absolutely unrealistic plans. Especially ahead of the upcoming Group of Seven summit in France," he said after talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Maxim Ryzhenkov.

""Europe, just as it has been doing for practically the last five centuries, and perhaps even a little longer, wants to stir up trouble once again," he noted.