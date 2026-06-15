LUGANSK, June 15. /TASS/. More than 1,000 people were injured in strikes carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces in May, making the past month the "bloodiest" since the beginning of the year, Rodion Miroshnik, Russian Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large for the Kiev regime's crimes, told TASS.

"May became the ‘bloodiest’ month since the beginning of 2026 in terms of the number of wounded and killed civilians. Compared with April, the number of people affected by criminal actions of Kiev's armed formations increased by 271, and compared with March - which had previously been considered the most intensive month in terms of attacks on civilians - by 237. Over the 31 days of May, the number of affected civilians reached 1,038," the diplomat said.