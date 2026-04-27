Rosel’s Vika system provides 360-degree anti-drone protection — Rostec

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Vika drone navigation jamming system, developed by the Sozvezdie company of the Rosel Holding (part of the state tech corporation Rostec), provides comprehensive protection of facilities from unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks, Rostec reported.

"Six to eight devices are deployed so that each covers its own 60-degree radio reconnaissance and jamming sector. Upon detecting a target, the system analyzes signal strength from different directions, determines the drone’s location, and performs precise electronic jamming. This limits the drone navigation without adversely affecting the surrounding infrastructure," Rostec said.

They explained that the system blocks GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou communication channels, protecting facilities and territories from unmanned aerial vehicle attacks. It can operate both manually, based on external targeting of a threat, and automatically by means of a built-in drone radio channel detector. "This allows jamming to be performed only when a threat is detected, which is especially important for ensuring the safety of urban infrastructure," the state corporation noted.

The Vika’s cluster architecture, sectoral impact, and automation of operations allow the system to be used to protect industrial and military facilities.