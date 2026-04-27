Trump says he is unaware if shooter planned to target him at Washington dinner event

WASHINGTON, April 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he is unaware if he was the intended target of the shooting that took place at the White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday.

"I don’t know," he told CBS News in response to a question. According to Trump, the attacker "was radicalized." "He was probably a pretty sick guy," the US leader added.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told NBC News earlier that the shooter "set out to target folks that work in the administration, likely including the president."

On April 25, shooting took place at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner with Trump in attendance. The incident left a Secret Service agent injured. The shooter was captured; he was identified as Cole Thomas Allen, 31.