Finland’s refusal to build Hanhikivi NPP contradicts legal norms, common sense

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Finland's decision to abandon the construction of the Hanhikivi NPP was contrary not only to the law and the contract, but also to common sense, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

"Practice shows that in such a sensitive and capital-intensive field as energy, decisions made under the influence of political conjuncture quickly collide with reality," Likhachev said in an interview with newspaper Strana Rosatom. "The reality is quite simple: the state needs a reliable, affordable and long-term energy base and if we deviate from this principle, the consequences will be felt both for the economy and the social sphere."

"Bangladesh can be cited as an example of responsible progress. Finland's decision to abandon the construction of the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant contravened not only the law and the contractual obligations, but also common sense," he added.

In Finland, Rosatom began preparatory work in 2016 on the Hanhikivi NPP project featuring a VVER-1200 reactor. However, in 2022, the contract for the plant’s construction was unilaterally terminated by the Finnish side.