Russia sees many fundamental violations in Armenian elections

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The last parliamentary elections in Armenia were held with many difficulties and fundamental violations, said chair of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova.

According to her, two members of Russia’s Central Election Commission as well as 24 members of regional election commissions monitored the polls.

"[They] performed brilliantly, perfectly together. It was a difficult job, from early morning to late evening. There were a lot of difficulties, and there were, let's be honest, a lot of violations. Fundamental violations," Pamfilova said.