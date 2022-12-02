Ukrainian military employs roving mortars on Zaporozhye frontline, says official

MELITOPOL, December 2. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s armed forces are using roving mortars transported in civilian vehicles to bombard the positions of the Russia-Donbass allied forces near the town of Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, told TASS on Friday.

"The enemy has resorted to the tactic of roving mortars, which it used in Donbass in 2014," he explained.

"They are routinely using this type of confrontation near Gulyaypole towards Poltavka and Malinovka. Moreover, they transport mortars in civilian vehicles snatched from local residents as a provocation to trigger our response against any moving vehicles, he said.