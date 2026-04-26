Israel appoints first-ever ambassador to Somaliland

TEL AVIV, April 26. /TASS/. Israel’s government has appointed Michael Lotem as its first-ever ambassador to Somaliland, the Ynet news portal reported.

Lotem previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kenya.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the recognition of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on December 26, 2025.

Somaliland, located in the northwestern part of Somalia on the Red Sea coast, unilaterally declared independence in 1991 but has yet to receive international recognition.