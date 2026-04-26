US leader says Washington discussing with Tehran removal of nuclear material

NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump says that the US delegation is negotiating with Tehran the removal of nuclear fuel and other radioactive material from Iran.

"We have to take that what I call the nuclear dust, but we have to take that nuclear dust. We're going to take it. And that's part of our negotiation with Iran. We don't want them to have it," he said in an interview with Fox News.

What Trump calls "nuclear dust" is what is left of the highly enriched uranium stored at Iranian nuclear sites that were struck by the United States in June 2025.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.

The US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance. Both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. The prospects for advancing dialogue between Tehran and Washington remain unclear. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.