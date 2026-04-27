Trump strongly denies allegations made by White House event shooter

WASHINGTON, April 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has strongly denied certain allegations the shooter attacking Saturday’s high-profile dinner event in Washington made.

"I'm not a pedophile," Trump stressed in an interview with CBS News. "I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody," he said.

"You should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I'm not any of those things," the US president said, addressing the host of the show.

On April 25, shooting took place at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner with Trump in attendance. The incident left a Secret Service agent injured. The shooter was captured; he was identified as Cole Thomas Allen, 31.