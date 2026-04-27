West’s actions harm global security architecture — Russian official

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The irresponsible policies of the collective West have effectively weakened the global security architecture, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov said at the international scientific and practical conference "Contours of a New Architecture of Collective Security: Current Issues of Information and Analytical Partnership within the Collective Security Treaty Organization."

"The world is undergoing an era of global change," he noted. "The global security architecture has effectively been dismantled as a result of the irresponsible policies of the collective West," he added.

The Russian Security Council’s deputy secretary said that in today’s world, "interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states, even including armed aggression, has become the norm." "All principles and norms of international law are being completely ignored," he continued. "Illegal sanctions have definitively established themselves as a tool for pursuing the geopolitical ambitions of Western countries. Countries that reject the Western model face artificially created obstacles to their free and sovereign development."

"All of this is a manifestation of the West’s colonial, parasitic model of global dominance. Its integral components include colonial plunder, aggression, the slave trade, genocide, and other crimes, and today we are all witnessing its waning and the emergence of new power centers," Shevtsov stressed.