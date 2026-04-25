DPR head says UAVs lend new meaning to ‘gray zone’ phenomenon

DONETSK, April 25. /TASS/. The concept of the "gray zone" in Donbass has taken on a new significance. Its movement along the front line is increasingly influenced by the active deployment of drones by both sides, DPR leader Denis Pushilin explained in an interview with TASS.

The meaning of the "gray zone" has evolved in light of drone technology. "Visual control doesn’t equate to complete control. I believe we are managing this situation appropriately. When our units are present in an area, when our fighters are there, then that territory is considered ours. If neither our forces nor enemy militants are visible in the area, then it is classified as a ‘gray zone,’" Pushilin stated.

He emphasized that the "gray zone" is continuously shifting due to the widespread use of drones. "No one remains stationary here - neither us nor the enemy. As a result, the situation remains dynamic," the DPR leader added.